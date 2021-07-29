Maura McHugh Named Interim Head of CBS Newspath

Maura McHugh has been named interim head of CBS Newspath, after Johnny Green moved on to president and general manager of WCBS-WLNY New York. CBS Newspath provides news and information to affiliates and broadcasters around the world.

Neeraj Khemlani and Wendy McMahon, presidents and co-heads of CBS News and Stations, announced the promotion. “As we are building out the newly organized CBS News and Stations, we are fortunate to have so many trusted leaders within the company to provide continuity as we evolve,” they said. “As a longtime CBS Newspath leader, we’re confident in Maura’s ability to support the organization’s needs and provide a familiar presence for those throughout the Newspath ranks.”

McHugh was an executive producer at WCBS prior to joining CBS Newspath. She was named senior producer at Newspath in 2005.

Green was interim news director at WCBS and VP of news services at CBS News, overseeing Newspath, prior to becoming WCBS-WLNY president and general manager July 12. He succeeded Peter Dunn atop the New York stations.

“Maura has been an indispensable part of CBS News for over 25 years. We are grateful she is taking on these new responsibilities at this important time,” said Khemlani and McMahon.