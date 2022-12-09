Allison Wallach Named President Unscripted, Fox Entertainment

Fox Entertainment named Allison Wallach president, unscripted programming.

The company also promoted Yasmin Rawji to executive VP, unscripted-network.

Wallach, who had been executive VP and head of Fox’s unscripted studio Fox Alternative Entertainment. In her new, expanded role, she will be responsible for Fox's unscripted programming specials and alternative development slate including The Masked Singer, MasterChef, Lego Masters and the upcoming Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

Wallach succeeds Rob Wade who was bumped up to CEO of Fox Entertainment after Charlie Collier left to join Roku.

Yasmin Rawji (Image credit: Fox Entertainment)

"Since joining us -- in early 2020, no less -- Allison has played a critical role in navigating FAE through one of the most arduous chapters the television business has ever witnessed and, in doing so, helped build it into a key growth driver for Fox Entertainment," said Wade. "FAE has greatly expanded its global presence under Allison’s leadership, and, in her hands, I am confident Fox's unscripted portfolio will continue to enjoy similar success."

Wallach joined Fox Alternative Entertainment in 2020. Before that she was with Jupiter Entertainment, United Talent Agency, BBC Worldwide Productions and Lifetime Television.

Rawji had been senior VP, alternative entertainment at Fox and will report directly to Wallach in Los Angeles.

"It is an honor to work at a company that has long been a cornerstone of the unscripted space, and I am grateful to Rob for the opportunity to build on Fox's strong legacy of providing premium programming to viewers," said Wallach. "Yasmin has been a great partner of mine during our time together here at Fox . Her fierce devotion to creative and sharp production prowess are inspiring to watch. I'm looking forward to closely working with her in guiding Fox's unscripted business in the years to come." ■