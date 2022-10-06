Rob Wade Named CEO at Fox Entertainment

Rob Wade, who had been head of Fox Entertainment's alternative programming and specials, has been named CEO at Fox Entertainment, succeeding Charlie Collier, who suddenly left last month to join Roku.

“Since the formation of Fox Entertainment, Rob has been an integral part of the leadership team responsible for delivering on its long-term strategy of creating an independent media company built on broadcast, developing an owned content portfolio and maintaining a disciplined in-house infrastructure,” Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch said. “Given Rob’s sharp creative instincts and proven operational acumen, he is well-suited to lead Fox Entertainment in what promises to be an exciting next chapter in its rich history.”

Under Wade, Fox has launched successful unscripted series including The Masked Singer, Crime Scene Kitchen, LEGO Masters and Next Level Chef.

Before joining Fox, Wade was showrunner on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars and head of BBC Worldwide’s entertainment development. He was also an executive producer for The X Factor and America’s Got Talent.

“I am honored to be entrusted with leading Fox Entertainment into the future with an exceptionally talented team, whom I know very well, as we build and expand on Fox legacy of storytelling excellence, entrepreneurial energy and innovation,” Wade said. “It’s a transformative time across the global entertainment landscape, presenting limitless opportunity and, above all, creativity, making the outlook ahead bright and exhilarating.” ■