Wade to Head Alternative Programming at Fox

Reality show veteran Rob Wade has been named president of alternative entertainment and specials at Fox Broadcasting Co.

Wade, most recently showrunner on ABC's Dancing With the Stars, will report to Dana Walden and Gary Newman, chairmen and CEOs of the Fox Television Group.

Joining Fox in March, Wade will oversee the network's unscripted programming, specials and alternative development slate.

"Unscripted programming is one of the true hallmarks of broadcast television. No other platform captures the immediacy and excitement of a big, broad, breakout unscripted hit like broadcast, and we are committed to expanding our efforts in this area beginning today, with Rob," said Newman and Walden in a statement. "Rob's an incredibly well-respected executive and producer with a proven track record working on reality hits. He's also a creator himself, which makes him the perfect person to lead this charge. We're confident Rob has the creative vision to shape this area in the same way we've shaped the scripted side at the studio through our partnerships with some of the best talent in the business."

Before Dancing, Wade was head of entertainment at BBC Worldwide. He was also executive producer of Fox's The X Factor and NBC's America's Got Talent.

"Fox has always been a pioneer in unscripted television, delivering its boldest and most innovative hits," said Wade. "I am thrilled to be given the chance to work with the best talent in the business and hope I can add to that legacy."