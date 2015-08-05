Fates Roundup, Aug. 4, 2015

Below is a compilation of the latest moves in the industry.

Discovery Networks International has tapped Ed Sayer as VP, production and development, factual. Based at DNI’s London production hub, Sayer, a 20-year TV creative exec who previously worked at the BBC, will supervise, commission, and produce factual content with a team of producers.

Sesame Workshop has added a pair of executives. Tanya Haider has joined as executive VP for strategy, research and ventures, while Diana Lee has joined as executive VP of human resources. Haider will take the helm on strategic planning. Lee, formerly at Al Jazeera America, will focus on human resources strategy and function.

3 Kings Entertainment announced a series of hires. Jasmine Simpkins will serve as contributor with Fox and PopSugar; Tahman Bradley as freelance reporter for WGN Chicago; Brandon Hamilton as a freelance reporter for WFAA Dallas; Tisha Lewis as reporter and anchor for Fox O&O WTTG-TV Washington, D.C.; Sula Kim as anchor at KING-TV Seattle; Kayla Ayres as weeknight and weekend anchor at Fox O&O WJZY-TV Charlotte; Kristen Keogh as weekend weathercaster for WGTV San Diego; Chase Cain as coanchor of WISN 12 News This Morning in Milwaukee; Elise Menaker as sports anchor and reporter for WTMJ-TV Milwaukee; Emily Volz as evening anchor for WJAR Providence; Collin Harmon as sports director at Hawaii New Now in Honolulu; Dorian Craft as sports anchor and reporter for WLEX-TV Lexington; and Megan Ryte is joining Hot 97/New York.

Fox announced July 31 the appointment of Angela Courtin executive VP and chief marketing officer. Courtin, previously the chief marketing officer of Relativity Media, will supervise Fox’s branded strategy, on-air and off-air promotion and advertising, national media, multiplatform and affiliate marketing, design and social media.

Arika Zink, has moved to Nexstar’s WFXR and WWCW in Roanoke-Lynchburg, Va., where she will serve as VP and general manager. Formerly the VP and general manager of Nexstar Broadcasting’s WEHT and WTVW Evansville, Ind., Zink starts at the Fox-CW Virginia pair on Aug. 6

Bravo Media has elevated David O’Connell to executive VP, production management and operations, Lifestyle Networks. O’Connell, who is based in Los Angeles, will have oversight of E! Entertainment and Esquire Network in addition to Bravo and Oxygen Media currently.

Digital sport company deltatre has added Anders Plyhm as creative director in the UK. Plyhm, who has more than 17 years of experience in the advertising world, was most recently executive creative director at agency Razorfish.

Maria Menounos has been tapped as coanchor for E! News. Menounos joins the current hosts Jason Kennedy, Terrence Jenkins and Catt Sadler. In addition, the show has added Zuri Hall, Erin Lim and Sibley Scoles, who will all appear regularly on E! News Now and E! News.

Summit Broadband has welcomed Jerry Stender to the phone, Internet and cable TV service provider as director of network operations. Stender, who most recently led Cable One’s technical operations, will supervise the company’s network operations and expansions in Southwest Florida.

Mediacom has upped Tom Larsen to senior VP, government public relations. He previously was group VP, legal and public affairs. In addition, Peter Lyons, who leads all IT and data center functions for the cable operator, has been named senior VP of IT.

Fox Networks Group has hired Danielle Maged as executive VP of global partnerships. The former StubHub global head of partnerships and business development, Maged will help leverage media assets to create innovative, customized marketing solutions.