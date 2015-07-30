Larsen, Lyons Upped at Mediacom

Tom Larsen , group VP, legal and public affairs, at Mediacom has been named senior VP, government and public relations. Peter Lyons, who heads up all IT and data center functions for the cable operator, has been named senior VP of IT.

Larsen heads up federal, state and local government affairs and public/media relations.

“We are pleased to recognize both Tom and Peter for their invaluable contributions to our organization,” said Mediacom Chairman Rocco B. Commisso in a statement. “Since joining Mediacom, Tom has established himself as an industry expert on the political, legal and regulatory issues that shape our business....Peter has been our key project manager for the Company’s most critical IT deployments over the last 8 years."