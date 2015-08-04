Discovery International Taps Sayer for Creative Post

Discovery Networks International named production veteran Ed Sayer to its created team, as VP, production and development, factual. Based at DNI’s London production hub, Sayer will report to executive VP and chief creative officer Phil Craig.

Sayer is a 20-year television creative executive who has worked for some of the top networks and content providers in the world, including the BBC, ITV Studios and has led numerous creative and ratings success and has been responsible for hundreds of hours of content. In his new role at Discovery, Sayer will oversee, commission and create factual content with a team of producers, including series in genres like popular science, engineering, automotive and survival.

“It’s a really exciting time for Ed to join Discovery Networks International, and we're thrilled to have him,” Craig said in a statement. “We're facing the future with great confidence, commissioning some compelling new content and developing a strategy across a wide range of factual genes that will both engage current audiences and reach out to new viewers. Ed will bring a fresh voice, unique vision and unbridled energy to commissioning content that resonates around the globe. Between his deep relationships in the production community and his keen eye for spotting new and emerging talent, Ed is a storyteller like no other.”

