Fox Taps Angela Courtin as Chief Marketing Officer, Executive VP

Fox has named Relativity Media's Angela Courtin executive VP and chief marketing officer, the network announced Friday.

Courtin will oversee Fox’s branded strategy, on-air and off-air promotion and advertising, national media, multiplatform and affiliate marketing, design and social media.

She will report to Fox Television Group COO Joe Earley and chairmen and CEOs Dana Walden and Gary Newman.

“Angela is one of the most strategic and forward-thinking marketers in the business,” said Earley. “Her extensive background in integrated marketing, digital media, branding and content make her the perfect fit to evolve our marketing strategy in this changing TV landscape.”

Courtin previously served as chief marketing officer of Relativity Media, where she oversaw film, TV and sports marketing, as well as branding and advertising campaigns. While with Relativity, she managed Madvine, the branded entertainment and consumer division, and Relativity Digital.

Prior to her time with Relativity, Courtin was president of Dentsu Aegis Network U.S. and chief content officer of Aegis Media, as well as a stop at MTV.