O’Connell Promoted to Executive VP at Bravo Media

Bravo Media said it has promoted David O’Connell to executive VP, production management and operations, Lifestyle Networks.

O’Connell will continue to report to Bravo Media executive VP of program strategy, Lifestyle Networks, and production, Jerry Leo. Based in Los Angeles, O’Connell will add responsibility for E! Entertainment and Esquire Network to his current duties at Bravo and Oxygen Media.

“David is an integral part of the production team with an exceptional understanding of the industry and practical operational experience,” Leo said in a statement. “His reliable leadership and proven track record add immeasurable value to the continued success of all four networks.”

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.