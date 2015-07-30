Arika Zink Named Nexstar GM in Roanoke

Arika Zink, VP and general manager of Nexstar Broadcasting’s WEHT and WTVW Evansville, has been named VP and general manager of Nexstar’s WFXR and WWCW in Roanoke-Lynchburg. She starts Aug. 6 at the Fox-CW pair and will report to Timothy Busch, co-chief operating officer of Nexstar.

Zink’s previous posts include VP and general manager at Four Points Media-owned WTVX-WTCN-WWHB West Palm Beach, and corporate director of broadcast operations at Hearst-Argyle Television.

“Arika has outstanding executive broadcast leadership experience managing operations in both small and large television markets with multiple network affiliations,” said Busch. “She brings a proven record of success and a deep understanding of Nexstar and our critical functions including station management, exclusive local content origination, digital and social media integration and strategic planning, focused on providing unique marketing opportunities to our clients across multiple media platforms.”

Nexstar’s stations in DMA No. 67 are getting a new facility and expanding news.

"Nexstar’s long-term success reflects its core commitment to viewers and advertisers across each of our individual markets,” said Zink. “In my new role, I will leverage my multiple market experience and relationships built over my career to generate results and further strengthen the position of our Roanoke television and digital operations.”