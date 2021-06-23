‘Ziwe’ Renewed on Showtime

Showtime has renewed late-night series Ziwe, hosted by comedian Ziwe, for a second season. Season two will have 12 episodes, split into two installments.

Season one of the sketch series included interviews with Phoebe Bridgers, Fran Lebowitz, Andrew Yang, Eboni K. Williams and Gloria Steinem.

“This show has exceeded my wildest imagination thanks to my brilliant cast, crew and iconic guests,” said Ziwe. “I am famously delighted to continue my collaboration with Showtime and A24.”

The show premiered May 9.

Ziwe previously wrote for Desus & Mero, Our Cartoon President and Dickinson. She also voiced VP Kamala Harris and other roles on Our Cartoon President.

Ziwe is produced by A24. Ziwe, Jamund Washington and Hunter Speese are the executive producers.