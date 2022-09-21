‘Your Honor’ Season Two is on Showtime in December

Season two of drama Your Honor starts on Showtime in December. On Dec. 9, the series begins on streaming and on-demand for subscribers, and the linear debut is December 11.

Bryan Cranston stars and Robert and Michelle King executive produce. There are 10 episodes.

Cranston plays Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose life is derailed when his teenage son’s accidental hit-and-run killing of the son of crime boss Jimmy Baxter (Michael Stuhlbarg) leads to some impossible choices. Hope Davis plays Jimmy’s wife Gina, who is at times more dangerous and driven than her husband, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. is Charlie, a local politician and Michael’s best friend.

Rosie Perez, Margo Martindale and Amy Landecker are guest stars.

The show premiered in December 2020.

Executive producing with the Kings are Cranston and James Degus for Moonshot Entertainment. Joey Hartstone is executive producer and showrunner. Rob Golenberg, Alon Aranya, Ninio, Mashiach, Ram Landes, Ron Eilon and Danna Stern also executive produce.

The show, based on the Israeli series Kvodo, is produced by CBS Studios in association with King Size Productions. ■