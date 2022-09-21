‘Your Honor’ Season Two is on Showtime in December
Bryan Cranston plays a judge facing an exceedingly difficult scenario
Season two of drama Your Honor starts on Showtime in December. On Dec. 9, the series begins on streaming and on-demand for subscribers, and the linear debut is December 11.
Bryan Cranston stars and Robert and Michelle King executive produce. There are 10 episodes.
Cranston plays Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose life is derailed when his teenage son’s accidental hit-and-run killing of the son of crime boss Jimmy Baxter (Michael Stuhlbarg) leads to some impossible choices. Hope Davis plays Jimmy’s wife Gina, who is at times more dangerous and driven than her husband, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. is Charlie, a local politician and Michael’s best friend.
Rosie Perez, Margo Martindale and Amy Landecker are guest stars.
The show premiered in December 2020.
Executive producing with the Kings are Cranston and James Degus for Moonshot Entertainment. Joey Hartstone is executive producer and showrunner. Rob Golenberg, Alon Aranya, Ninio, Mashiach, Ram Landes, Ron Eilon and Danna Stern also executive produce.
The show, based on the Israeli series Kvodo, is produced by CBS Studios in association with King Size Productions. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.