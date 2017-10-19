Showtime Greenlights Robert and Michelle King’s ‘Your Honor’

Showtime has committed to the legal series Your Honor, which will be executive produced by Peter Moffat, along with Robert and Michelle King, formerly of The Good Wife. Liz Glotzer, Elon Aranya and Rob Golenberg are also executive producers.

Your Honor is a legal thriller set in Chicago. The project follows the son of a respected judge who is involved in a hit and run. According to Showtime, “Soon after they are both drawn into a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices when it comes to light that the victim was the son of a notorious crime boss.”

The series, produced by CBS Television Studios in association with King Size Productions, is being adapted from the Israeli series Kvodo.

“When a pitch has you on the edge of your seat for 40 straight minutes, you know you’re hearing something special,” said Gary Levine, president of programming, Showtime Networks Inc. “When the pitchers are as talented, experienced and acclaimed as Michelle King, Robert King and Peter Moffat, you buy it in the room and start planning for a fascinating new Showtime series.”

King Size Productions is the production outfit formed by Robert and Michelle King and run by Glotzer. This is the fourth series for the company. The Kings created The Good Wife and its spinoff The Good Fight.

Moffat worked on Criminal Justice, which aired in the U.K.

“Peter Moffat's extraordinary talent with complex characters, suspenseful plotting and moral shading make him the perfect writer for YOUR HONOR,” said Robert and Michelle King. “His pitch held the room hostage, and we can't wait to watch him bring this mesmerizing, complicated story to life.”