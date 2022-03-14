‘Young Rock’ Back on NBC March 15

(From l.): John Tui as Afa, Adrian Groulx as Dwayne and Fasitua Amosa as Sika in NBC's 'Young Rock.'

Season two of Dwayne Johnson comedy Young Rock premieres on NBC March 15. The series, based on Johnson’s upbringing, premiered in February 2021. Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang created the show.

“As Dwayne and his loving, resilient family face new challenges and meet new wild characters of professional wrestling, Dwayne contemplates embracing the grind of professional wrestling himself,” goes the NBC description. “The show will explore the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Dwayne into the man he is today and the larger-than-life people he’s met along the way.”

Johnson is in the cast with Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Ana Tuisila, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant and Uli Latukefu. Known from his wrestling days as the Rock, Johnson’s TV work includes HBO‘s Ballers and his films include Hercules and the Fast & Furious and Jumanji franchises.

“My life has been one helluva ride. Grateful to share the lessons I’ve learned with you and your families,” Johnson said on Twitter.

Khan, Chiang, Johnson, Dany Garcia, Jennifer Carreras, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Jeffrey Walker are executive producers.

Young Rock is produced by Universal Television, Seven Bucks Productions and Fierce Baby Productions. ■