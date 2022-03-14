‘Young Rock’ Back on NBC March 15
By Michael Malone published
Dwayne Johnson comedy features some wild wrestling characters
Season two of Dwayne Johnson comedy Young Rock premieres on NBC March 15. The series, based on Johnson’s upbringing, premiered in February 2021. Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang created the show.
“As Dwayne and his loving, resilient family face new challenges and meet new wild characters of professional wrestling, Dwayne contemplates embracing the grind of professional wrestling himself,” goes the NBC description. “The show will explore the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Dwayne into the man he is today and the larger-than-life people he’s met along the way.”
Johnson is in the cast with Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Ana Tuisila, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant and Uli Latukefu. Known from his wrestling days as the Rock, Johnson’s TV work includes HBO‘s Ballers and his films include Hercules and the Fast & Furious and Jumanji franchises.
“My life has been one helluva ride. Grateful to share the lessons I’ve learned with you and your families,” Johnson said on Twitter.
Khan, Chiang, Johnson, Dany Garcia, Jennifer Carreras, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Jeffrey Walker are executive producers.
Young Rock is produced by Universal Television, Seven Bucks Productions and Fierce Baby Productions. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
