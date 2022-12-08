‘Yellowjackets’ Picks Up Again in March

Drama Yellowjackets returns for season two on Showtime Friday, March 24 on streaming and on demand, for subscribers, and Sunday, March 26 on air. Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the show is about a high school girl’s soccer team that goes down in a plane crash in some remote wilderness.

Yellowjackets chronicles the girls finding aspects of themselves they did not know existed amidst such harsh conditions, and also details their lives 25 years later. Showtime calls it “equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama.”

Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Lauren Ambrose and Simone Kessell are in the cast, and Elijah Wood is on board for a season-long guest arc.

Showtime announced the season start on YouTube.

Yellowjackets, which shoots in Vancouver, is produced by Entertainment One (eOne). Executive producers are Lyle, Nickerson and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco, along with Drew Comins of Creative Engine.

The show was a finalist for the best drama Emmy in September. ■