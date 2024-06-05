Yahoo To Combine Set-Top Box, CTV Data To Target Campaigns

Yahoo Advertising said it is combining connected TV and linear viewing data to more effectively plan, buy and measure television campaigns.

eBay, the online auction site, is the launch partner for Yahoo’s Unified TV Audience product, which employs Inscape automatic content recognition data from smart TVs and pay-TV set-top boxes. The viewer information is fortified by the Yahoo DSP user panel of 205 million logged in users in the U.S. and Yahoo ConnectID, its post-cookie identity platform.

In one early campaign for its auto marketplace using combined linear and CTV data, eBay saw a 52% increase in campaign reach, compared to its previous single-source TV data approach. eBay also registered a 7% increase in attention for its campaign and a 49% higher conversion rate compared to customers who were not exposed to eBay’s CTV ads.

Also Read: Yahoo Adds DirecTV Set-Top-Box Data To Advertising Platform

“CTV represents an immense opportunity for us to target relevant audiences and thanks to the Yahoo Unified TV Audiences, we were able to see successful, full-funnel results,” said Nidhi Gupta, global head of paid media at eBay. “Leveraging their unique, combined data allowed us to significantly extend our campaign’s reach and ultimately amplify eBay Motors’ visibility within the auto parts market.”

Unified TV Audiences provide advertisers who buy through the Yahoo DSP a more comprehensive view of TV viewing. Some measurement companies, including VideoAmp, have also figured out how to blend data from set tops and smart TV;.

“As the landscape of TV viewership data becomes increasingly fragmented and complex, advertisers face the challenge of adequately targeting and measuring their audiences across TV platforms and channels,” said Elizabeth Herbst-Brady, chief revenue officer, Yahoo. “Unified TV Audiences solve for this by blending CTV and linear data so advertisers have a holistic view of the TV ecosystem, enabling them to more accurately reach their intended audiences, while optimizing strategies, targeting and performance.”