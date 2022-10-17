Yahoo Adds DirecTV Set-Top-Box Data To Advertising Platform

Yahoo said it will add set-top-box data from DirecTV to its demand-side platform, giving users better tools to optimize planning, activation and measurement of digital campaigns across both DirecTV and non-DirecTV inventory.

Yahoo said it is the only omnichannel demand-side platform (DSP) with access to DirecTV set-top box data, which provides second-by-second information about program viewing in millions of households, in a privacy-protected manner.

The deal follows an agreement in June in which DirecTV made its addressable inventory available on Yahoo’s DSP.

“The addition of DirecTV’s set-top-box linear viewership data adds another diverse, unique data source, enhancing client campaigns across the digital landscape,” Yahoo chief revenue officer Elizabeth Herbst-Brady said. “We have built a multi-sourced data backbone for our advanced TV suite aligned to industry best practices that empowers marketers with the ability to plan and activate more efficiently than ever across linear and connected TV inventory.”

In addition to the data from DirecTV, Yahoo uses data from connected TV providers and publishers, as well as Automatic Content Recognition data from providers including Vizio’s Inscape.

“DirecTV Advertising has been an innovative leader in delivering data-driven advanced TV solutions for its customers for years,” DirecTV chief advertising sales officer Amy Leifer said. “Our partners know the enormous value of our set-top box data, and expanding our partnership with Yahoo allows us to broaden the use into the programmatic space. We’re thrilled to bring our data to a new set of buyers through Yahoo’s platform and further expand access to DirecTV’s seamless addressable and CTV offerings through this partnership.”

Yahoo was sold by Verizon to Apollo Global Management last year and DirecTV was spun off by AT&T. A lot of DirecTV’s advanced advertising was done via AT&T’s Xandr unit. Xandr was sold by AT&T to Microsoft in June. ■