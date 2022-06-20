DirecTV Making Addressable Ad Inventory Available Via Yahoo

DirecTV said it reached an agreement making Yahoo the exclusive omnichannel demand-side platform for programmatic buyers looking to buy its omnichannel addressable advertising inventory.

The deal is designed to make it easier for buyers to maximize reach and efficiency while helping DirecTV monetize its inventory by giving it access to the demand across the Yahoo exchange.

DirecTV joins Dish Media and Fios in enabling addressable TV through an omnichannel programmatic platform. With DirecTV, Yahoo is expanding its position by offering live addressable TV inventory programmatically that covers a footprint of 25 million households.

Yahoo was sold by Verizon to Apollo Global Management earlier this year. DirecTV was spun off by AT&T last year. A lot of DirecTV’s advanced advertising was done via AT&T’s Xandr unit. Xandr was sold by AT&T to Microsoft earlier in June.

“As linear and digital converge, advertisers need to be able to seamlessly engage with consumers across channels without losing critical measurement, data and campaign visibility,” said Iván Markman, Chief Business Officer of Yahoo. “This partnership with DirecTV Advertising builds on the momentum of our existing addressable TV partnerships, and gives advertisers more reach, transparency and control. We are grateful to these partners for helping to further the industry and create a strong point of access through Yahoo’s platform.”

DirecTV Advertising inventory will be available in the Yahoo DSP for Q4 2022 campaigns.Yahoo’s omnichannel DSP gives advertisers access to powerful, qualified data sets and reaches consumers across all channels, including mobile, desktop, video, native, addressable TV, CTV, DOOH and audio.

“DirecTV Advertising has been a leader in delivering convergent TV solutions for its customers,” said Amy Leifer, Chief Advertising Sales Officer of DIRECTV. “Working with Yahoo enables us to meet our customers where they are and deliver these solutions in a way that better aligns with advertisers’ omnichannel strategies while reducing friction in the process.”