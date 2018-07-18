Inscape Announces Partnership with VideoAmp to Integrate Smart TV Data Viewing Data into Planning Tools for Agencies, Advertisers and Media Owners

San Francisco and Los Angeles Calif. -- July 18, 2018 -- Inscape, the leading provider of automated content recognition (ACR) data with glass-level insights from nearly nine million smart TVs announced a partnership with VideoAmp, the software and data solutions company powering the convergence of linear TV and digital advertising.

Inscape, a wholly-owned subsidiary of VIZIO and leading provider of automatic content recognition (ACR) technologies and cross-screen metrics, gives VideoAmp brands, agencies and TV programmers access to the largest single source of opt-in smart TV viewing data available in-market. VideoAmp matches TV viewing data with digital IDs in a privacy-compliant clean room to create VideoAmp Households. It then enables the data for use — both on its own software platforms and across other platforms — to support planning, activation and measurement use cases of all kinds, alongside traditional TV data.

“Audience viewing habits are constantly evolving. For marketers, and publishers, understanding what consumers are watching and when, is important -- all while ensuring that viewership data is captured in a way that protects consumer privacy. With Inscape, we get the most accurate, minute-by-minute smart TV viewing data available on the market,” said Jay Prasad, Chief Strategy Officer, VideoAmp.

The integration of Inscape ACR data builds on VideoAmp’s deep expertise in TV audience data processing, audience modeling, and predictive analytics leveraging both set-top box and ACR data.

“Integrating with VideoAmp enables us to provide access to the most accurate TV viewing data intelligence available, helping to reshape the way all future TV and cross-screen video campaigns are targeted, optimized and measured,” said Jodie McAfee, SVP of Sales and Marketing at Inscape.

About Inscape

Inscape is a TV intelligence company that captures highly accurate, up-to-date viewing data from millions of smart TVs. The company is a leading provider of automatic content recognition (ACR) technologies and comprehensive cross-screen metrics. Inscape’s TV audience viewing data is leveraged by OEMs, brands, agencies, networks, measurement companies, DMPs and marketing technology platforms to power massive transformations in the industry. Its glass-level insights bring a new level of speed, transparency and actionability to the global TV market place. Founded in 2010 as TV Interactive Systems, Inc. and later acquired by VIZIO, Inscape operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary based in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit www.inscape.tv.

About VideoAmp

VideoAmp is the software and data solutions company powering the convergence of linear TV and digital advertising. Our software solutions enable marketers and content owners to holistically plan, transact, and measure deduplicated audiences across digital video, OTT, connected and linear TV advertising. Our data solutions connect linear TV viewership with addressable data assets to benefit the media, marketing and technology industries. VideoAmp is backed by Mediaocean, RTL Group and six other top venture capital firms. For more information, visit www.videoamp.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.