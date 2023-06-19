Yahoo Advertising Creates Direct Path To Premium Inventory With Backstage

Yahoo Advertising said it will launch Yahoo Backstage, which will give Yahoo demand side platform advertisers a direct path to premium publisher inventory.

Yahoo Advertising said more than 100 publishers have signed up for Yahoo Backstage, including A+E Networks, Dotdash Meredith, Newsweek, Raptive, The Arena Group, and Vizio.

Yahoo Backstage will be made available to all Yahoo DSP advertisers in Q3 2023.

"We are laser-focused on meeting the evolving industry need, and are excited to offer advertisers a direct line to our premium publisher partners," said Elizabeth Herbst-Brady, chief revenue officer at Yahoo. "With trusted publisher relationships and Yahoo’s owned and operated content, we are best positioned to provide advertisers with the most unobstructed supply path, ensuring they achieve the greatest possible results."

Yahoo Backstage supply will be fully transparent to Yahoo DSP customers and offered alongside continued access to the industry's top exchanges, giving advertisers the control to make their own buying choices.

In addition to the benefits for advertisers, Yahoo said the new offering will present significant value to its publisher partners. Publishers will gain direct access to quality demand through a streamlined pipeline, enhancing their existing buying paths.

"We have had a long-standing partnership with Yahoo Advertising, and their commitment to delivering value and opportunities to the publisher community has been unwavering," said Tom Grainger, director of programmatic at A+E Networks. "Their direct-to-publisher offering further solidifies their position as a trusted partner, and we are excited about the prospects it brings to publishers like us."