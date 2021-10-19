‘Y: The Last Man’ Canceled at FX

Drama Y: The Last Man will not see season two on FX on Hulu. The show premiered Sept. 13. Diane Lane plays a congresswoman who rises to be president as the line of succession has been decimated by a cataclysmic event. Ben Schnetzer plays her son and Ashley Romans portrays a covert operative.

Based on DC Comics’ series of the same name by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, Y: The Last Man traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates every mammal with a Y chromosome except for one man and his pet monkey. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle to restore what was lost and seek to build something better.

Y: The Last Man was developed for television by Eliza Clark, who is showrunner, and executive produces the series along with Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, Mari Jo Winkler-Ioffreda, Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra.

“I read this comic book 10 years ago and fell in love with it,” Clark shared at a TCA event before the show premiered. “I think it is a beautiful story about survival, and it examines characters in a landscape that is constantly pressing on really interesting ideas about power and about systems of oppression.”

Y: The Last Man is produced by FX Productions. The 10th and final episode of season one is scheduled for Nov. 1.

The comic book series began in 2002.