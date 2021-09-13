‘Y: The Last Man’ Premieres on FX on Hulu

Y: The Last Man premieres September 13 on FX on Hulu, with three episodes available that day. It is a drama based on the DC Comics series by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra.

Y: The Last Man “traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic Event decimates every mammal with a Y chromosome except for one cisgender man and his pet monkey,” according to FX. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle to restore what was lost and to build something better.

Diane Lane plays a congresswoman who rises to be president as the line of succession has been decimated by the event. Ben Schnetzer plays her son and Ashley Romans portrays a covert operative.

Eliza Clark developed Y: The Last Man for television. She is showrunner, and executive produces with Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, Mari Jo Winkler-Ioffreda, Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra.

“I read this comic book 10 years ago and fell in love with it,” Clark shared at a TCA event. “I think it is a beautiful story about survival, and it examines characters in a landscape that is constantly pressing on really interesting ideas about power and about systems of oppression.”

At the TCA event, Lane described the surreality of shooting a show where much of the population is wiped out, amidst COVID. “We were like a Russian doll of surrealism,” she said. “That's what I felt like. I mean, a pandemic, within a pandemic. It was a lot going for us, and it brought us very close together, like a theater troupe, or something similar, which is closer‑knit than what would be traditional.”

Y: The Last Man is produced by FX Productions.

With 60 issues, the comic book series began in 2002. “One of the things I was most interested in doing with this adaptation was taking all of the things I love so much about the comic book, but also updating it,” said Clark.