TNT Orders Season Five of ‘Animal Kingdom’

TNT has renewed drama Animal Kingdom for season five. Ellen Barkin plays the matriarch of the Cody crime family in the show.

TNT is part of WarnerMedia Entertainment.

Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole and Sohvi Rodriguez are also in the cast, and Emily Deschanel joins in a recurring role.

“This season, Smurf (Barkin) is back on top reminding her boys who’s boss no matter whom she hurts,” said TNT. “Trapped with Smurf and becoming increasingly unhinged, Pope (Hatosy) has found new and dangerous ways to deal with his anger. J (Cole) continues to scheme about how to take over the family business, Craig (Robson) plots one of their most difficult heists and Deran (Weary) is worried about his future with Adrian (Spencer Treat Clark). Outsiders move in to threaten the Cody’s fragile peace, including Angela (Deschanel), the former best friend of J’s deceased mother and a recovering junkie, who tries to snake her way back into the family’s good graces.”

TNT also said a young Smurf, played by Leila George, will be introduced, along with “the original crew that started it all.”

Animal Kingdom has reached nearly 18 million viewers this season across all platforms, according to the network.

John Wells Productions produces the show with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. John Wells and Eliza Clark are executive producers.

Jonathan Lisco developed Animal Kingdom for television. The show was inspired by an Australian film written and directed by David Michod and produced by Liz Watts. They are exec producers on the series as well.