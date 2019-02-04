FX Orders Adaptation of ‘Y: The Last Man’

FX has ordered Y, an adaptation of the post-apocalyptic comic book series Y: The Last Man, to series. Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra created the comic book series, about a world in which an event has decimated every male except for one.

Diane Lane stars in Y. The cast includes Barry Keoghan, Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch and Juliana Canfield.

Nick Grad and Eric Schrier, presidents of original programming, FX Networks and FX Productions, announced the series.

“Y: The Last Man is a towering achievement among graphic novel storytelling and it’s been rewarding to work with this outstanding team,” said Grad. “Michael Green and Aïda Mashaka Croal have partnered with Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson to deliver a stunning new expression of this fascinating and timely story. Melina Matsoukas, who directed the pilot, did an incredible job bringing it to life with Diane Lane and this stellar cast.”

Y is produced by FX Productions. Green and Croal are showrunners and executive producers. Jacobson and Simpson of Color Force and Vaughan are executive producers and developed the series. Matsoukas directed the pilot episode and is an executive producer.

“Brian and Pia’s exploration of a world without men is a favorite for its depth, its humor, its insights and its monkey,” said Croal and Green. “Adapted today it offers us a cracked mirror to look at our own very cracked world. We thank them for their trust — we thank FX for their support — and we thank the casting gods for letting us work with this incredible group of actors.”

There are 60 issues in the comic book series, which was first published in 2002.

“Y is our favorite comic book series ever and we are thrilled to FINALLY bring it to the screen,” said Jacobson and Simpson. “We are grateful that Brian entrusted it to us and FX, and can’t wait for the world to see Michael and Aïda’s adaptation.”