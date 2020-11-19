Xumo Streaming Original Content with ‘White Elephant’

Streaming service Xumo, which was acquired by Comcast in February, said it has began offering original content through a partnership with Bold Soul Studios.

Bold Soul’s new movie, White Elephant is premiering exclusively on Xumo.

Xumo also said it has begun offering a dozen films from Magnolia Pictures that are exclusive to Xumo through the end of the year.

“As our audience continues to grow, and has more time for streaming and less opportunity for going out to holiday parties this season, we’re excited to invest in increasing the caliber of our content while adding to our incredible library of top-tier free movies from premium partners, as well as bring fresh, original, never-been-seen before entertainment to our users,” said Stefan Van Engen, senior VP of programming and partnerships at Xumo. “Xumo is committed to bringing the best content into the FAST space.”

White Elephant, written by Corey Moss, follows eight friends who get together for an annual white elephant gift exchange. The movie stars Devin Druid, Carmela Zumbado, CoCo Jones, Lana McKissack, Paul Karmiryan, Nathan Moore, Matthew Hancock and Avery Norris.

“We love the idea of disrupting traditional models and debuting directly on an AVOD platform,” said Moss, who co-founded Bold Soul Studios with Brad T. Gottfred. “Xumo is a pioneer in the space, and we are thrilled that audiences will be able to watch White Elephant for free this holiday season.”

The Magnolia Pictures titles streaming on Xumo include 2:22, Person to Person, Bronson, Centurion and Night Catches Us.

"Xumo is among the very best in terms of streaming content, offering millions of users the highest quality premium entertainment,” said Randy Wells, head of home entertainment at Magnolia Pictures. “Making more of our award-winning films available on Xumo extends our reach to an important audience, and gives movie fans even greater access to the best in cinema."