Cinedigm Brushes Bob Ross Channel Onto Xumo

Cinedigm made a deal with Comcast’s Xumo streaming television service to distribute The Bob Ross Channel to Xumo users as a free, ad supported linear channel.

Users will have access to 380 classic episodes of the public television series, both on the linear channel and via on demand.

“We are proud to be associated with Bob Ross’ lasting legacy. We remain dedicated to driving more exposure to his iconic television show that has entertained millions of fans over the years," said Tony Huidor, Cinedigm’s general manager of digital networks. “With this launch on XUMO, our hope is to further grow his audience by reaching those viewers who have ‘cut the cord’ and seek high-quality entertainment on the leading video streaming platforms.”

The Bob Ross Channel will be available in 45 million households across Xumo’s network. Xumo was already carrying six other channels from Cinedigm, including CONtv, Docurama, Dove Channel, Bambu, Combat Go and Comedy Dynamics.

As part of Cinedigm’s agreement with Bob Ross, Inc., Cinedigm has produced and distributed special messages of support for public television on the channel, as well as spots highlighting official Bob Ross painting products, and Bob Ross Certified Instructors.