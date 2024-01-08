Xperi Expands Its 'Powered by TiVo' Smart TV OEM Reach to China's Konka (CES 2024)

Xperi announced several more turns of the screw for its TiVo branded smart TV OS.

The tech company has forged an agreement to sell "Powered by TiVo" smart TVs at Argos via the European retailer's Bush TV brand. Argos operates 1,238 stores in the United Kingdom.

Xperi also announced an OEM agreement to have Shenzhen, China-based manufacturer Konka build Powered by TiVo smart TVs. Konka is recognized as a top-5 Chinese consumer-electronics brand that, in addition to other brands, makes and sells TVs globally under its own moniker, primarily powered by Google's Android TV OS.

Xperi said in November that TVs made under its OEM relationship with Istanbul-based Vestel (established back in 2022) had just arrived on shelves under the JVC brand in the Czech Republic.

Also, in August, Xperi said that Sharp Corp., now owned by Taiwan's FoxConn, would start making and selling Powered by TiVo smart TVs later this year.

Xperi is pitching tier 2 smart TV manufacturers and sellers a means of getting into the connected TV advertising business, which is projected to be worth $36 billion by 2026, without having to surrender their branding and monetization to the large TVOS incumbents, Roku, Amazon and Google.

Xperi has pledged that it will have 7 million users for its Linux-based TiVo video operating system by 2026.

Xperi made its announcement Monday from CES 2024 in Las Vegas.