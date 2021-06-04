WNBC New York Launching 7 P.M. News June 7

WNBC New York launches a daily 7 p.m. newscast Monday, June 7. David Ushery and Natalie Pasquarella anchor. Janice Huff handles weather and Bruce Beck tackles sports. WNBC said it will be “the only regularly scheduled 7 p.m. local newscast offered over-the-air in the Tri-State.”

“While so many of our schedules have changed, the Tri-State’s interest in local news has only grown stronger. Our new 7 p.m. local newscast is at a convenient time for our viewers and led by the names they know and the journalism they trust,” said Amy Morris, NBC 4 New York VP of news.

Ushery and Pasquarella also anchor the 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. news at WNBC.

When the newscast launches, WNBC will deliver more than 42 hours of local news each week.

WNBC premiered a daily digital newscast in April. The station is part of NBCUniversal’s Local division. NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations rebranded earlier this year.