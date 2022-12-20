Will Cain, Rachel Campos-Duffy, Pete Hegseth Host New Year’s on Fox News
Event is live from Nashville and features music, comedy
Will Cain, Rachel Campos-Duffy, and Pete Hegseth of Fox & Friends Weekend host new year’s eve festivities on Fox News. The All American New Year event goes from 10 p.m. until 1:30 a.m. ET on New Year’s Eve and takes place at the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville.
Outnumbered co-host Emily Compagno, Fox News Radio host Jimmy Failla and Fox News correspondent Griff Jenkins co-host hour-long special Countdown to All-American New Year starting at 9 p.m.
Country star Brantley Gilbert performs live at the Wildhorse during the 10 p.m. telecast. Failla will do a comedy routine, and contributions also come from Compagno in Times Square, Jenkins in Key West, Fox Business’ Madison Alworth at Steamboat in Colorado and FNC correspondent Christina Coleman in New Orleans. Fox Weather meteorologist Nick Kosir will be stationed at a polar plunge in Ocean City, New Jersey. ■
