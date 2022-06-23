Pete Hegseth’s ‘Battle for the American Mind’ Makes ‘NY Times’ Bestseller List

Pete Hegseth, Fox & Friends Weekend host, debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times Best Seller list with Battle for the American Mind: Uprooting a Century of Miseducation. David Goodwin is the co-author and Harper Collins is the publisher.

(Image credit: Fox News Books)

The New York Times Hardcover Non-Fiction list says Hegseth, also a Fox Nation host, “makes his case for what he calls classical Christian education.”

Hegseth hosts a “Miseducation of America” series on streamer Fox Nation. He hosted a one-hour prime special on the topic on Fox News June 12. The special addressed “the Left's all-out assault for control over their children's classrooms with Critical Race Theory, Gender Studies and a hatred of police being taught to students as young as 5 years old.” Hegseth “unveils the truth behind the Progressive plot to take over America” and “discusses with a panel of experts the latest insane stories inside our schools.”

Hegseth previously authored Modern Warriors, which featured conversations with soldiers. Fox News Books was the publisher of that book.

Fox News Books launched in fall 2020.

Third on The New York Times Hardcover Non-Fiction list is Killing the Killers by former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard. ■