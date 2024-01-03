‘Wildlife Nation With Jeff Corwin’ Sets Up in the Everglades
Season 3, premiering Jan. 6, sees HMPG program partner with Miccosukee Tribe
The third season of Wildlife Nation with Jeff Corwin premieres Saturday, January 6. The show’s name for the season is Wildlife Nation with Jeff Corwin: Expedition Florida, as the program partners with the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida to showcase wildlife and conservation efforts in the Everglades.
Wildlife Nation airs weekends on ABC-owned and affiliated stations across the country as part of the “Weekend Adventure” educational/informational programming block. From Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG), the show highlights wildlife across North America and those working to preserve the natural environment.
“Our partnership with the Miccosukee Tribe will continue to raise awareness on the importance of wildlife conservation,” said Bryan Curb, HMPG executive VP and general manager, education/information. “Jeff Corwin has long been an advocate for these efforts, and we know our Wildlife Nation fans will develop an even deeper appreciation of this vitally important region.”
Other HMPG shows with an environmental focus include Earth Odyssey, Wild Child, Oh Baby! and Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild.
“We’re thrilled to partner with HMPG to tell the story about Central and South Florida’s natural wonders, and what we and others are doing to help preserve the region for future generations,” Talbert Cypress, chair of the Miccosukee Tribe, said.
