Hearst Media Production Group Signs Development Deal With Tiffany Haddish

Hearst Media Production Group said it entered into a development deal with actress, comedian and author Tiffany Haddish.

The plan is to produce two unscripted series. One is about successful women in romantic relationships with homeless men. The other features psychotherapist Elliott Connie, who recently released a new book, The Solution-Focused Brief Therapy Diamond.

Haddish will executive produce both shows.

The deal will expand Hearst Media Production Group’s content portfolio.

“Tiffany is one of the most dynamic and relatable voices in comedy,” said Angelica Rosas McDaniel, HMPG executive VP and general manager, entertainment. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with her as we expand HMPG’s general market offerings and develop these authentic, inclusive and engaging stories we are committed to telling.”

Haddish has more than 100 movie TV and streaming credits. She appeared in the 2017 comedy Girls Trip, hosted Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready on Netflix and was the first Black female standup comedian to host Saturday Night Live.

“I partnered with HMPG on these projects to make a difference in people’s lives,” Haddish said. “I’ve been unhoused before and I know how hard it is to get back on your feet. I also knew that my situation didn’t define me, nor did it make me believe that I was unworthy or unlovable. Everyone deserves a chance at love and a happy home. That’s why I’m making this show. I want to use my platform to help others who are going through what I went through and give hope to those who need it most. Let’s do this! She Ready!”