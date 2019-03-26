Tiffany Haddish Producing Stand-Up Series For Netflix

Tiffany Haddish is behind a Netflix stand-up series of specials that will feature six up and coming comedians. The series is called Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready and will feature six half hours.

Haddish is producing along with Wanda Sykes and Page Hurwitz.

The comedians are Chaunté Wayans, April Macie, Tracey Ashley, Aida Rodriguez, Flame Monroe and Marlo Williams. Netflix noted the comedians’ diversity. Said Netflix, “In an industry that too often excludes women, people of color, and LGBTQ performers, this diverse group of comedians, both in style and background, are ready for their time in the spotlight.”

Haddish’s films include Girls Trip and Night School.

“I am introducing six of my favorite comedians – in my eyes, they are superstars,” said Haddish. “The epitome of They Ready.”

She Ready Productions is producing the series along with Push It Productions.