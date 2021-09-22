Whip Media, NATPE Launch Global Content Viewing Report

Whip Media said it is working with the National Association of Television Program Executives to produce a new data report that will tell buyers and distributors which programming is most popular with U.S. viewers.

The companies said that with more TV series travelling beyond borders the new NATPE Navigator report is designed to provide intelligence to the industry and help platforms looking for new ways to capture the attention of viewers and differentiate themselves from competitors.

Also Read: Consumers Complain About Streaming, But They Can Live Without Netflix

“With the growing consumer demand for new TV series and movies, content is no longer staying within its originating territories, but it's still difficult to predict hits and what content will resonate with local viewers,” said Carol Hanley, president of Whip Media. “We’re excited to partner with NATPE to provide this new actionable data to the industry along with insights on how to fill gaps in their programming in a marketplace now unbound by geography.”

(Image credit: Whip Media)

The NATPE report is compiled utilizing Whip Media’s proprietary global panel of consumers who report what programs they follow and watch and, further, how they feel about those shows. The panel is made up of 18 million viewers in over 170 countries and provides data on more than 4.5 million movie and TV episodes on 1,100 global platforms.

The top shows in the current report are Netflix's Money Heist, which originates in Spain, followed by another Netflix show, Sex Education from the U.K. In third place is Schitt's Creek, from Canada's CBC.

Also Read: AMC Theaters Using Whip Media Platform for Video on Demand Business

“We at NATPE are proud of our position as a resource for this industry that has seen countless changes to the global content marketplace and are always looking for new ways to provide additional insights and guidance to our members,” said JP Bommel, president and CEO of NATPE. “This partnership with Whip Media will do just that, and we are eager to see the results of their study as we continue to navigate the shifts our industry is going through.”