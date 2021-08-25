AMC Theatres Using Whip Media Platform for Video on Demand Business

AMC Theatres said it is using Whip Media's platform as the online infrastructure for its AMC Theatres on Demand service.

“AMC is a true innovator in the industry for providing a premier movie-watching experience to viewers in the theater or at home,” said Carol Hanley, president of Whip Media. “We’re thrilled to have partnered with AMC to power AMC Theatres on Demand for their millions of customers and provide an infrastructure that is efficient and scalable.”

Whip Media’s platform will enable AMC Theatres to handle the on-demand service end-to-end, from content management to paying the studio. Whip Media also helps with film selection, asset ordering, pricing, merchandising and calculating license fees.

Also Read: Whip Media EGA Team Up To Gauge Shows’ Global Streaming Performance

“Utilizing Whip Media’s platform, allows for more collaboration leading to greater efficiencies, thus allowing us to get more value from our content,” said Nikkole Denson-Randolph, VP of content strategy and inclusive programming at AMC Theatres. “The ability to automate our VOD supply chain, and seamlessly connect to our studios and content readiness partners, provides a huge advantage and ability to drive growth in our business.”