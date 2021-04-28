Carol Hanley Promoted to Co-President at Whip Media

Whip Media promoted Carol Hanley to co-president from chief revenue and strategy officer.

Hanley will work alongside current president Rob Gardos. Hanley will lead the company’s global growth strategy, while Gardos heads up product direction, development and client success.

“Carol is an extraordinary leader, with a proven track record of driving revenue, customer acquisition and satisfaction, and helping media companies understand the value of their data,” said Richard Rosenblatt, CEO and founder of Whip Media. “Her well-deserved promotion comes as Whip Media enters our next chapter of significant growth, where she and Rob will play instrumental roles in scaling our global business.”

Hanley joined Whip Media in 2017. In addition to her work on strategy and sales, she oversaw the development of new measurement solutions that combine audience consumption data with financial information for buying and selling TV and movie properties. She was also involved in Whip Media acquisitions of Mediamorph and TVDB.

Before Whip Media, Hanley was CRO of Deluxe Entertainment Services Group and help positions at Nielsen Audio and Arbitron.

“This is an exciting time for Whip Media, and I’m thrilled to be taking on the Co-President role alongside Rob,” said Hanley. “In today's complex marketplace, Whip Media is uniquely positioned to drive innovation for buyers and sellers of content. We have built the team, technology, and partnerships that combined offer the most robust data and content licensing platform to increase revenue and direct-to-consumer growth for the world’s largest entertainment companies.”