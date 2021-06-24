Whip Media EGA Team Up To Gauge Shows’ Global Streaming Performance

Whip Media and the Entertainment Globalization Association are teaming up to create a new bi-monthly report called the Global Intelligence Tracker, which will show how U.S. programs produced for streaming are performing in other countries.

The report is compiled utilizing Whip Media’s proprietary global panel of consumers who report what programs they follow and watch and, further, how they feel about those shows. The panel is made up of 17 million viewers in over 170 countries and provides data on more than 4.5 million movie and TV episodes on 1,100 global platforms.

The first installment of the Tracker shows Disney Plus’ Loki as the top streaming show among U.S. viewers and also tops in six of seven selected international territories. (It was No. 2 in France behind Netflix’s Lupin).

The California -based EGA was founded in 2020 by Chris Fetner, formerly Netflix’s global director of post-production partnerships and integrations.

“We know there is a global audience for content but as streaming platforms expand internationally, a barrier to entry still exists for many of their TV shows and localization has become more important than ever. The Global Intelligence Tracker is the first report of its kind to identify where these barriers exist and provide actionable data to improve viewership,” said Fetner, managing director of the EGA. “We’re excited to partner with Whip Media to provide this unique data to our members to help them share great stories around the world.”

“We’re thrilled to be working with Chris and the impressive membership of the EGA. By leveraging Whip Media’s extensive insights on how consumers watch and engage with programming on a country level, together we’re providing EGA members a new tool that will allow them to make smarter localization and licensing decisions for their content,” added Carol Hanley, president of Whip Media. “The data will not only help them evaluate the demand for their content on a global basis but also see the demand for competitive content.”