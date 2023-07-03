Wham! Gets Its Netflix Close-Up July 5

Netflix debuts the music documentary WHAM! July 5. George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley were in ’80s pop band Wham! Chris Smith directs the film.

The band formed in 1981 and got a record deal a year later. Wham! released its debut album “Fantastic” in 1983. The duo broke up in 1986 following a farewell concert at Wembley Stadium in London.

“Now for the very first time, told in their own words, the amazing story of how in four years they dominated the charts around the world with timeless and classic pop songs,” according to Netflix.

Wham hits include “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go,” “Last Christmas” and “Freedom.”

George Michael died in 2016. Ridgeley moved on to auto racing and acting after Wham! broke up.

John Battsek and Simon Halfon produce the film. Netflix promises never-before-seen footage and candid interviews with key figures.

The film “charts their incredible journey from school friends to superstars,” said Netflix.