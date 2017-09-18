Showtime to Premiere George Michael Documentary Oct. 21

Showtime will premiere the documentary George Michael: Freedom Saturday, Oct. 21.



The film, directed by Michael, covers the whole of the pop star’s career, but Showtime says it concentrates on “the formative period in the late Grammy Award winner’s life and career, leading up to and following the making of his acclaimed, best-selling album “Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1” and his subsequent, infamous High Court battle with his record label that followed.”



The film also depicts the death of Michael’s partner and first love, Anselmo Feleppa.



Filmed before Michael’s death in December 2016, the documentary is narrated by the singer. The film features Michael’s private footage.



George Michael: Freedom features interviews with Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Ricky Gervais, James Corden and Tony Bennett, among other friends and colleagues.



It also features the five supermodels from David Fincher’s “Freedom! ‘90” video: Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford, Tatjana Patitz and Linda Evangelista.



George Michael: Freedom is the latest Showtime documentary focused on a music star, a list that includes Whitney. “Can I Be Me” and the upcoming Tim & Faith: Soul2Soul and Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars.



Produced by Sony Music Entertainment UK, George Michael: Freedom was directed by George Michael and David Austin, and produced by Austin and Lisa Johnson.