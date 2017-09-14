Jim Carrey to Star in New Showtime Comedy Series

Showtime has tapped actor Jim Carrey to star in a new seriesKidding,the network announced Thursday.



Carrey (In Living Color) will portray Jeff, who in the series plays children's television icon Mr. Pickes—while anchoring a multimillion dollar branding empire. When his family begins to implode, Jeff finds life difficult to handle, according to Showtime.Kiddingis the first starring television series role for Carrey in more than two decades, according to the network.



Carrey, who executive produces Showtime’sI’m Dying Up Here, will also serve as executive producer forKiddingalong with Michael Gondry, Jason Bateman, Jim Garavente, Raffi Adlan, and Michael Aguilar.



For more, go to multichannel.com.