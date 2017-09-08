Showtime Renews ‘I’m Dying Up Here’

Showtime has ordered a second season of drama I’m Dying Up Here, about stand-up comedy in Los Angeles in the ‘70s. Jim Carrey is an executive producer.



Season two will have 10 episodes.



Dave Flebotte created the series, and executive produces alongside Carrey, Michael Aguilar and Christina Wayne.



I’m Dying Up Here will go back into production in the fall and will premiere in 2018.



"It is gratifying that so many comedians tell us this series really nailed the comedy club experience,” said Gary Levine, president of programming, Showtime Networks Inc. “The talented ensemble of I’m Dying Up Here, led by the brilliant Melissa Leo, and an equally skilled creative team behind the scenes, tell stories that scale the heights of comedy and the depths of drama, often at the same time. Having heard their plans for season two, I’m excited about the journeys these characters will take and the new ground the show will break."



The ensemble cast includes Melissa Leo, Michael Angarano, Clark Duke, Andrew Santino, Erik Griffin and R.J. Cyler. Leo’s “Goldie”, a club owner, nurtures her comedians with tough love. The series takes viewers behind the curtain of the scene that birthed the careers of Richard Pryor, Robin Williams and David Letterman.



Produced by Showtime, I’m Dying Up Here is based on the book of the same name by William Knoedelseder.