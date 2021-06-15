Wendy’s Renews Sponsorship With Adult Swim’s ‘Rick and Morty’

Fast food chain Wendy’s renewed its sponsorship deal with Adult Swim’s Rick & Morty.

As part of the deal, Wendy’s will be setting up a pop-up drive through restaurant--dubbed Morty’s--in Los Angeles to mark Global Rick and Morty Day on Sunday, when the animated series starts season five.

The menu will include a limited-edition Pickle Rick Pickle Frosty.

“We’re big fans of Rick and Morty and continuing another season with our partnership with entertainment powerhouse Adult Swim,” said Carl Loredo, chief marketing officer for Wendy’s. “We love finding authentic ways to connect with this passionate fanbase and are excited to extend the Rick and Morty experience into our menu, incredible content and great delivery deals all season long."

Wendy’s will also be serving two new show themed Mello Yello soft-drink mixes--Portal Time Lemon Lime and Berry-Jerry-boree--in Coca-Cola Freestyle machines in Wendy’s locations.

“Wendy’s is such a great partner, we had to continue our cosmic journey with them,” said Tricia Melton, CMO of Warner Bros. global kids, young adults and classics. “Thanks to them and Coca-Cola, fans can celebrate Rick and Morty Day with a Portal Time Lemon Lime in one hand and a Berry-Jerry-boree in the other. And to quote the wise Rick Sanchez from season four, we looked right into the bleeding jaws of capitalism and said, yes daddy please.”

Rick and Morty fans can also score free delivery from Wendy’s in-app from June 17 – July 1, no minimum purchase necessary.

The continued partnership will bring Wendy’s fans nationwide “fresh” access to Rick and Morty across a variety of touchpoints including the restaurant pop-up, in-store branding, and new custom content on linear and digital to celebrate Global Rick and Morty Day and the premiere of season five.

“Wendy’s and Adult Swim’s partnership has brought content to fans in the most authentic and creative ways beginning with our Adult Swim Festival in 2019,” said Katrina Cukaj, lead of ad sales & partnerships, WarnerMedia. “We are thrilled to continue growing our relationship with Wendy’s for a second year to reach consumers across multiple platforms in bigger and more exciting ways.”