VUit Goes to the Dogs With Iditarod Coverage

VUit, the national streaming service built on local TV stations, will offer exclusive streaming coverage of the Iditarod Sled Dog race.

Working with KTUU-TV, in Anchorage, Alaska, VUit will be the only place where viewers outside Alaska can watch the race in full for free.

KTUU is owned by Gray Television, one of the investors in VUit.

“This year’s Iditarod is a bit different due to the pandemic,” said Nancy Johnson, General Manager of KTUU, adding “but there are always incredible stories to tell of the mushers and canine athletes and the challenges of the trail through Alaska’s rugged wilderness. We’re excited to share all of our coverage on VUit!”

The race will mush off March 7 in Willow, Alaska. The teams will travel 852 miles to Iditarod and back. This year’s race is slightly shorter than usual because of COVID.

VUit offers programming from more than 200 local channels and expects to stream more than 3 million hours of live programming annually. The service is available on all major streaming platforms and devices, including mobile and desktop web, iOS and Android devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and AppleTV.