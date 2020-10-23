Trending

New VUit Streaming Service Reveals Most-Watched Content

Original short-film 'Backlash,' NYC Street Cam channel draw interest

'Backlash' was the most popular content on new streaming site VUit (Image credit: VUit)

VUit, the streaming service supported by 200 local TV stations, said the most watched piece of content on its platform during September--its first month in operation--was an original short film called Backlash.

Run by Syncbak with an investment by Gray Television, VUit offers a variety of channels and local station feeds. 

The average VUit viewer logged onto VUit 17 times per month and watched for about 30 minutes. 

VUit also said that 27% of live viewing was people watching local station feeds from outside the market.

The most viewed channel was VUit Live, which features a street camera in New York City. The most viewed local TV station was WFMZ, Philadelphia, owned by Maranatha Broadcasting.

Here’s a list of what was streamed on VUit.

The top 10 most viewed pieces of content:

  • Backlash (VUit Original short film)
  • Air 4 Adventures (station drone footage)
  • Crossing The Great Lakes (award-winning station content)
  • Food. Curated. (award-winning documentary series)
  • The Fly-Over Music Hour (custom-curated local music)
  • Politics Uncut (curated station content)
  • Business First AM (daily business show)
  • Iditarod 2020 (hyper-local sports programming)
  • Investigate TV (Gray's popular series)
  • Onaway Speedway Racing (hyper-local sports)

The top viewed VUit channels:

  • VUit Live (NYC Street Cam)
  • VUit eSports (24/7 always-on eSports)
  • VUit High School Sports (24/7 always-on stream)
  • Politics Uncut (24/7 always-on stream)
  • Fly-Over Music Hour (24/7 always-on stream)

The top 10 most viewed local TV station feeds:

  • WFMZ (Philadelphia, Maranatha Broadcasting)
  • WWTV (Traverse City, Heritage Broadcasting)
  • KTSF (San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Lincoln Broadcasting)
  • KTUU (Anchorage, Gray TV)
  • OCTV (Caribbean, Lilly Broadcasting)
  • WALA (Mobile-Pensacola, Meredith Local Media Group)
  • KIEM (Eureka, Terrier Media)
  • WOIO (Cleveland-Akron, Gray TV)
  • WCTV (Tallahassee-Thomasville, Gray TV)
  • WKYT (Lexington, Gray TV)

What news event drove tune-in to station featured on the VUit home page: 

  • Hurricane Sally
  • Tropical Storm Beta
  • Battleground States