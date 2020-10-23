New VUit Streaming Service Reveals Most-Watched Content

'Backlash' was the most popular content on new streaming site VUit

VUit, the streaming service supported by 200 local TV stations, said the most watched piece of content on its platform during September--its first month in operation--was an original short film called Backlash.

Run by Syncbak with an investment by Gray Television, VUit offers a variety of channels and local station feeds.

The average VUit viewer logged onto VUit 17 times per month and watched for about 30 minutes.

VUit also said that 27% of live viewing was people watching local station feeds from outside the market.

The most viewed channel was VUit Live, which features a street camera in New York City. The most viewed local TV station was WFMZ, Philadelphia, owned by Maranatha Broadcasting.

Here’s a list of what was streamed on VUit.

The top 10 most viewed pieces of content:

Backlash (VUit Original short film)

Air 4 Adventures (station drone footage)

Crossing The Great Lakes (award-winning station content)

Food. Curated. (award-winning documentary series)

The Fly-Over Music Hour (custom-curated local music)

Politics Uncut (curated station content)

Business First AM (daily business show)

Iditarod 2020 (hyper-local sports programming)

Investigate TV (Gray's popular series)

Onaway Speedway Racing (hyper-local sports)

The top viewed VUit channels:

VUit Live (NYC Street Cam)

VUit eSports (24/7 always-on eSports)

VUit High School Sports (24/7 always-on stream)

Politics Uncut (24/7 always-on stream)

Fly-Over Music Hour (24/7 always-on stream)

The top 10 most viewed local TV station feeds:

WFMZ (Philadelphia, Maranatha Broadcasting)

WWTV (Traverse City, Heritage Broadcasting)

KTSF (San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Lincoln Broadcasting)

KTUU (Anchorage, Gray TV)

OCTV (Caribbean, Lilly Broadcasting)

WALA (Mobile-Pensacola, Meredith Local Media Group)

KIEM (Eureka, Terrier Media)

WOIO (Cleveland-Akron, Gray TV)

WCTV (Tallahassee-Thomasville, Gray TV)

WKYT (Lexington, Gray TV)

What news event drove tune-in to station featured on the VUit home page: