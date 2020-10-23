New VUit Streaming Service Reveals Most-Watched Content
Original short-film 'Backlash,' NYC Street Cam channel draw interest
VUit, the streaming service supported by 200 local TV stations, said the most watched piece of content on its platform during September--its first month in operation--was an original short film called Backlash.
Run by Syncbak with an investment by Gray Television, VUit offers a variety of channels and local station feeds.
The average VUit viewer logged onto VUit 17 times per month and watched for about 30 minutes.
VUit also said that 27% of live viewing was people watching local station feeds from outside the market.
The most viewed channel was VUit Live, which features a street camera in New York City. The most viewed local TV station was WFMZ, Philadelphia, owned by Maranatha Broadcasting.
Here’s a list of what was streamed on VUit.
The top 10 most viewed pieces of content:
- Backlash (VUit Original short film)
- Air 4 Adventures (station drone footage)
- Crossing The Great Lakes (award-winning station content)
- Food. Curated. (award-winning documentary series)
- The Fly-Over Music Hour (custom-curated local music)
- Politics Uncut (curated station content)
- Business First AM (daily business show)
- Iditarod 2020 (hyper-local sports programming)
- Investigate TV (Gray's popular series)
- Onaway Speedway Racing (hyper-local sports)
The top viewed VUit channels:
- VUit Live (NYC Street Cam)
- VUit eSports (24/7 always-on eSports)
- VUit High School Sports (24/7 always-on stream)
- Politics Uncut (24/7 always-on stream)
- Fly-Over Music Hour (24/7 always-on stream)
The top 10 most viewed local TV station feeds:
- WFMZ (Philadelphia, Maranatha Broadcasting)
- WWTV (Traverse City, Heritage Broadcasting)
- KTSF (San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Lincoln Broadcasting)
- KTUU (Anchorage, Gray TV)
- OCTV (Caribbean, Lilly Broadcasting)
- WALA (Mobile-Pensacola, Meredith Local Media Group)
- KIEM (Eureka, Terrier Media)
- WOIO (Cleveland-Akron, Gray TV)
- WCTV (Tallahassee-Thomasville, Gray TV)
- WKYT (Lexington, Gray TV)
What news event drove tune-in to station featured on the VUit home page:
- Hurricane Sally
- Tropical Storm Beta
- Battleground States
