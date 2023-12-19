Vizio Sees Engagement Lift From Holiday Home Screen

Vizio said that a Holiday Greeting Cards carousel execution on its home screen contributed to a doubling of engagement during the first week of December.

The carousel is designed to help find season programming, with greeting cards sending viewers to Romance: Under the Mistletoe; Comedy: Laughing All the Way; Free: ‘Tis the Season for Free; Kids & Family: Home for the Holidays; Movies: Snowed in Marathon and Show: Binge-mas.

Vizio has been using its home screen to highlight programming and help advertisers send marketing messages.

In October, the home screen featured 3D tombstones and generated five time more engagement than the average home screen placement.

Fox Now used the Vizio home screen to promote episodes of its Lego Masters series on Vizio’s WatchFree Plus platform. Lego Masters saw a clickthrough rate that was 52% higher than benchmarks.

“We’re excited to offer Home Screen opportunities that make content search and discovery more enjoyable on Vizio Smart TVs,” Liz Buhn, VP of Platform & Content Marketing at Vizio, said. “Through close collaboration with our media and entertainment partners, we enhance and elevate the viewing experience for millions. By fostering creativity and innovation, we can create engaging experiences that captivate audiences in new ways.”