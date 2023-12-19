Vizio Sees Engagement Lift From Holiday Home Screen
Promotion highlights seasonal programming
Vizio said that a Holiday Greeting Cards carousel execution on its home screen contributed to a doubling of engagement during the first week of December.
The carousel is designed to help find season programming, with greeting cards sending viewers to Romance: Under the Mistletoe; Comedy: Laughing All the Way; Free: ‘Tis the Season for Free; Kids & Family: Home for the Holidays; Movies: Snowed in Marathon and Show: Binge-mas.
Vizio has been using its home screen to highlight programming and help advertisers send marketing messages.
Also Read: Vizio Looks To Work With Other Set Makers on CTV
In October, the home screen featured 3D tombstones and generated five time more engagement than the average home screen placement.
Fox Now used the Vizio home screen to promote episodes of its Lego Masters series on Vizio’s WatchFree Plus platform. Lego Masters saw a clickthrough rate that was 52% higher than benchmarks.
“We’re excited to offer Home Screen opportunities that make content search and discovery more enjoyable on Vizio Smart TVs,” Liz Buhn, VP of Platform & Content Marketing at Vizio, said. “Through close collaboration with our media and entertainment partners, we enhance and elevate the viewing experience for millions. By fostering creativity and innovation, we can create engaging experiences that captivate audiences in new ways.”
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
Most Popular
By Scott Lehane