New Studio Deals Double the Content Available on Vizio WatchFree Plus

Vizio said it has reached agreements with BBC Studios, Magnolia Pictures and Paramount Global Content Distribution that help double the amount of TV and movie content available on its WatchFree Plus streaming service.

Vizio WatchFree Plus now has more than 275 streaming channels and 15,000 on-demand movies and TV episodes.

“Over the past year, we have remained steadfastly committed to enhancing and elevating the WatchFree Plus entertainment experience,” Katherine Pond, group VP of platform content & partnerships at Vizio, said. “With an expansive library featuring more live channels and movies than ever before, enriched personalization with localization, and data-driven content discovery features, WatchFree Plus continues to deliver the ultimate free entertainment destination for millions of Vizio consumers.”

Vizio said it now offers more personalized entertainment, weather and sports across 40 local channels from Cox Media Group, Fox and Gray Television.

New content on WatchFree Plus includes Paramount Pictures titles Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Insurrection and The Untouchables; Conan O’Brien Can’t Stop, Bad Reputation and I Give It a Year from Magnolia Pictures; and Antiques Roadshow UK, BBC Food and Top Gear, with Classic Doctor Who coming soon, from BBC Studios.

Vizio also has content deals with A24, AMC Networks, Disney Entertainment, Lionsgate, MarVista Entertainment, NFL Media, Relativity Media, Samuel Goldwyn Films and Sony Pictures.