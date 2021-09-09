Vizio Makes fuboTV Available Via App on SmartCast Platform

Vizio said it made a deal to make fuboTV’s sports-oriented TV live TV streaming platform available to Vizio set owners via the SmartCast platform.

FuboTV requires a separate subscription. Subscribers get more than 100 channels that stream tens of thousands of live sporting events a year.

“Sports continue to be one of the most popular categories of programming on television, so fuboTV’s offering with an impressive array of live sports programming as well as hundreds of other entertainment options is a welcome addition to the SmartCast lineup,” Katherine Pond, VP of business development at Vizio, said. “We are continuously enhancing the SmartCast platform with new features and content, so users have endless entertainment options from the comfort of their homes.”

The fuboTV app on Vizio SmartCast lets viewers create up to six user profiles, enabling a personalized experience; create a customized guide; set recording for favorite series and teams and has a Watch Next feature that facilitates binge viewing.

“94% of fuboTV subscribers enjoy watching their favorite sports, news and entertainment on the big screen,” said Len Landi, senior VP, business development, fuboTV. “With today’s launch on Vizio SmartCast TVs, we’re bringing fuboTV’s premium viewing experience to Vizio SmartCast, one of the most popular smart TV platforms on the market. It’s a perfect marriage as we gear up for the fall sports season.”