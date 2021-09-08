Fubo Sportsbook Makes Deal With NFL’s New York Jets

Fubo Sportsbook said it reached a deal making it the official sports betting partner with the New York Jets.

Financial terms were not disclosed. Fubo Sportsbook is part of Fubo Gaming, a division of fuboTV, which is counting on the growth of legalized wagering to drive revenue for its sports-oriented streaming TV service.

A highlight of the agreement, Fubo’s first with a professional sports team, is the creation of a Fubo Sportsbook Lounge at MetLife Stadium for Jets home games. The lounge is expected to open during the 2021-22 NFL season.

Fubo Sportsbook will also become the presenting partner of the Jets Mobile App. Jets Mobile App users will have access to special offers from Fubo Sports book as well as game day incentives tied to the Lounge.

Fubo Sportsbook also intends to utilize the new programmatic ad network created for the Jets utilizing Sportradar’s programmatic activation platform.

“The New York Jets is a leading sports organization with a strong base of enthusiastic and loyal fans and we strongly believe in the future success of the team,” said Scott Butera, president of Fubo Gaming. “We are excited to be their partner in offering this community a truly unique sports betting and entertainment experience. The Fubo Sportsbook is designed to meet the increased demand for interactivity by integrating real-time sports streaming with personalized wagering experiences. The Fubo Sportsbook will also have the ability to leverage first-party data to understand viewing preferences and provide relevant bet recommendations.”

The Fubo Sportsbook Lounge will have about 7,000 square feet and open to customers 21 year old and over. Fans will be able to watch every NFL game in the lounge and make wagers through the Fubo Sportsbook app.