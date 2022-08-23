Vizio Adds DistroTV App to Smart TV Platform

DistroTV said that its free-ad supported app has been added to Vizio ’s smart TV platform.

Vizio smart TV users will be able to access 270 channels and thousands of hours of video on demand programming through the app.

“We are thrilled to join the Vizio family, particularly at a time when we are continuing to grow our viewership and channel content at a rapid pace,” said Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO of DistroScale, parent company of DistroTV. “By expanding our distribution via Vizio Smart TVs, we can continue to provide audiences with the content they crave, and all while maintaining our FAST no-sign up, credit card, or email required model.”

The Distro TV channels include 45 sports channels, 21 Spanish-language channels, 36 channels from South Asia and a bundle of 11 African channels.

“Vizio appreciates DistroTV’s dedication to building personalized experiences for today’s streaming audience,” said Chris Tanquary, senior director of business development at Vizio. “Vizio strives to be a place where viewers have endless entertainment options across all categories and genres, so, there is something for everyone.” ■