DistroTV Adds 120 New Channels to Platform’s Programming Lineup

DistroTV, an independent free ad-supported streaming TV platform, said it has added 120 new channels to its lineup.

The new channels are mainly in the news, media & entertainment, sports and lifestyle categories Some of the channels offer programming in Southeast Asian, Indian and Spanish language. There is a also a new bundle of channel content for the African community, DistroTV said.

With the additions, DistroTV has more than 270 channels available to viewers in more than 60 markets. The channels are available on streaming devices and smart TVs, and on the company’s website distro.tv.

“The FAST market is on an incredible and steep upward growth trajectory, with even paid streaming platforms now understanding that if they do not embrace and ride this wave, they’ll get left behind,” said Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO of DistroScale, parent company of DistroTV. “At DistroTV, we’ve long been on a mission to break down barriers to entry and provide free TV for global audiences who want and deserve access to free, engaging programming across a range of cultures and languages. If our growth figures are any indication, we’re well on our way to accomplishing our goals, and we have no plans of slowing down.”

The new channels include 45 sports channels from sources such as beIN Sports, Impact Wrestling, ACL Cornhole and FuelTV.

DistroTV Africa is made up of 11 entertainment and music-oriented channels available to stream for free globally and available in countries such as Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Zimbabwe, and Tanzania, in those countries’ native languages. ■